Businesses and community heroes across Lichfield District will be honoured when an awards ceremony returns later this year.

The Beacon Awards will be presented on 10th October at a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Organised by Lichfield District Council, the event will celebrate companies and individuals who got the extra mile for residents.

A spokesperson for the local authority said:

“Lichfield District is home to many brilliant businesses and many selfless people who work tirelessly for our communities. “We want to recognise their hard work and commitment and are very much looking forward to receiving award nominations from across the district and to the presentation later this year.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

This year’s Beacon Awards will be honouring nominees in the following categories:

Start-up Business of the Year

Micro Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Customer Service Award

Tourism Business of the Year

Hospitality Business of the Year

Commitment to the Environment Award

Apprentice/Young Businessperson of the Year

Employer of the Year

Lichfield District Council Recognition Award

Lichfield Shining Light – District Legacy Award

Community Hero

Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year

Inspirational Impact Award

The council spokesperson added:

“Any business can nominate itself in a maximum of two categories. We are also inviting nominations for your community heroes.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Information on how to make a nomination or sponsor the awards are available at www.beaconawards.co.uk.