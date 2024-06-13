Businesses and community heroes across Lichfield District will be honoured when an awards ceremony returns later this year.
The Beacon Awards will be presented on 10th October at a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Organised by Lichfield District Council, the event will celebrate companies and individuals who got the extra mile for residents.
A spokesperson for the local authority said:
“Lichfield District is home to many brilliant businesses and many selfless people who work tirelessly for our communities.
“We want to recognise their hard work and commitment and are very much looking forward to receiving award nominations from across the district and to the presentation later this year.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
This year’s Beacon Awards will be honouring nominees in the following categories:
- Start-up Business of the Year
- Micro Business of the Year
- Small Business of the Year
- Large Business of the Year
- Customer Service Award
- Tourism Business of the Year
- Hospitality Business of the Year
- Commitment to the Environment Award
- Apprentice/Young Businessperson of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Lichfield District Council Recognition Award
- Lichfield Shining Light – District Legacy Award
- Community Hero
- Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year
- Inspirational Impact Award
The council spokesperson added:
“Any business can nominate itself in a maximum of two categories. We are also inviting nominations for your community heroes.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Information on how to make a nomination or sponsor the awards are available at www.beaconawards.co.uk.