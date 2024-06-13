Members of a local car club tried a course with a difference at an event in Fradley.

The Cannock and District Car Club regularly compete at Curborough Sprint Course.

But they teamed up with Midland Karting to put their vehicles to the test on the Fradley track.

Clerk of the course Barry Mansell said:

“It was a bit of an experiment really – none of us knew if it would work. Cars rarely go onto the kart track, so it had the potential to be too tight. “But as it turned out, the track was perfectly suited to cars and even the largest car entered – a BMW 3 series compact driven by Phil Matthews – navigated the course very well, albeit mostly on opposite lock to the delight of spectators.” Barry Mansell

Another event on the karting track is scheduled to take place from 7pm to 9pm on 31st July.

Any roadworthy car with a current MOT certificate can enter. For details visit cdcc.org.uk.