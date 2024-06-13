Chasetown have added a new centre back to their ranks ahead of the new season.

Kieran Fenton has joined from Basford United, having previously been on the books of Nottingham Forest as well as turning out for the likes of Coalville and Ilkeston.

The defender has also represented England at under 20 level.

Manager Mark Swann told the club’s website:

“We are over the moon to have Kieran in the building and this signing is a real coup for the football club. “We have known him, having played against him when he was captain at Ilkeston in the season they won the league, and we had always admired him. “Our focus this summer was to bring in good characters, leaders and players that will push us to the next level – in Kieran I feel we have a signing that ticks every one of those boxes.” Mark Swann

The signing follows the return of Joey Butlin and Curtis Pond, as well as Lichfield City defender Lewi Burnside.

Meanwhile, Mitch Clarke is also back at The Scholars Ground having rejoined from Rushall Olympic.