People are being given the chance to raise issues of concern with a local PCSO at an event in Lichfield.

PCSO Racheal Orwin will be at Anna Seward Primary School from 8.30am to 9.30am on 1st July as part of a monthly series of advice surgeries.

She will also be at the Co-op store on Boley Park from 2pm to 3pm on 14th July.