Construction work is due to start on 30 new homes in Streethay.

Local firm Cameron Homes will construct a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties at the site near the junction with Oak Way.

Preparatory work has taken place on the site after planning permission was granted.

But now construction work is set to begin in the coming days and weeks.

John Hickman, group land director at Cameron Homes, said:

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting new development in Lichfield. “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality housing in desirable locations across the Midlands.” John Hickman