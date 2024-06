A craft and gift fair in Lichfield will be raising money for charity.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm at Boley Park Community Hall.

Money raised from a raffle and refreshment sales will go to the Burntwood Breastcare group.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ll have lots of local crafters selling their beautiful handmade creations. “You’ll find cards, ceramics, cushions, sweets candles, wax melts, jewellery and much more.

For more information email [email protected] or call 07805 882626.