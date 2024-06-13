A charity in Lichfield is hosting a series of events to help mark Learning Disability Week.

Friends2Friends will host a coffee morning at Cruck House from 11am to 1pm on 17th June to kick off a week of activities.

On the same day, a free history tour of Lichfield will head off from the venue at 10.30am.

There will also be a quiz night at Lichfield Social Club on 21st June.

A spokesperson for the group said.

“We are pleased that Labour’s General Election candidate Dave Robertson – a long time supporter of Friends2Friends, will also come along to our coffee morning and is happy to chat to people about any local concerns they have.” Friends2Friends spokesperson

The week of events will be rounded off on 22nd June with a showcase event at the Lichfield Guildhall.

“Using the overall theme of Do you see me?, the event will demonstrate just what people who happen to have a learning disability can achieve. “Members of the public will be able to see displays of art and work created by members. “Refreshments will be provided by our cookery group and there will be a tombola, game stalls and items to buy. “The event will be officially opened at 12 noon by local historian, writer and tour guide Jono Oates. The free event will run from 11am until 4pm.” Friends2Friends spokesperson

For more details on any of the events, call Alison on 07800 576 645 or email [email protected].