The England football team have been sent good luck wishes by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

Gareth Southgate and his men were based at St George’s Park before the Three Lions headed off to Germany for their Euro 2024 campaign.

Their first game will be against Serbia on Sunday (

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“On behalf of everyone in Staffordshire I wish England good luck on Sunday and for the rest of the tournament. “We’re proud that as a county we host all England teams at the fantastic St George’s Park, and that the FA chose Staffordshire as its national centre. “It’s one of our main attractions with excellent facilities which are used not just by the country’s sporting stars but by communities nationally. “We know it’ll have given England a fitting send-off and with the best preparation.” Cllr Alan White