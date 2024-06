Hammerwich Cricket Club will look to make it two wins on the bounce when they welcome Walsall this weekend.

They go into the fixture tomorrow (15th June) on the back of a comfortable eight wicket victory over Cannock last time out.

Standing in their way are a Walsall side who currently sit eight in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division, having lost their last two fixtures.

Play starts tomorrow at 12.30pm.