Lichfield City have confirmed a number of new signings ahead of their pre-season campaign.

Ivor Green has moved quickly to replenish his ranks after seeing a number of players depart the Trade Tyre Community Stadium over the summer.

Max Dixon returns having had a spell with Hednesford Town, while Jack Arnold and James Wilcock have also signed for City.

Manager Ivor Green said:

“We know Max very well and he’s raring to go. We know his qualities and when he is firing on all cylinders he is some player. “Jack Arnold’s goalscoring record speaks for itself, while James Wilcock has always impressed when we have faced him and is consistently one of the stand out players in our league.” Ivor Green

Meanwhile, a number of players have also committed their futures to the club, including Jack Edwards, Luke Childs, Jude Taylor, Jordan Clement, Tom Brown and Jamie Elkes.

They follow the confirmation that Joe Haines, Dan Lomas and James Beeson would also be back for the 2024-25 campaign.