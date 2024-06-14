A band will bring the hits of the Fab Four to Lichfield next week.

The Upbeat Beatles will be at the Garrick on 20th June.

A spokesperson said:

“Performing to sold out venues for over 20 years, The Upbeat Beatles have more than earned their reputation as the finest tribute to the music of the Beatles. “With authentic instruments, costume changes, multimedia and featuring an ensemble cast of professional musicians with West End experience, this is a two-hour spectacular show not to be missed, for Beatles fans new and old.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.