Motorists are being warned of delays when a road in Lichfield closes for 22 weeks.

Works had been expected to start on Watery Lane earlier this year, but signage has now confirmed the route will shut from 19th June.

It is the latest disruption for residents and businesses who have seen the road closed as part of a water main diversion and plans to build new houses on land nearby.

A diversion route – using Wood And Lane, the A515, the A51 and the A5192 – will be in place during the works.

The delays come as developers building new homes are seeking planning permission to allow some of the properties to be lived in before required improvements are carried out.