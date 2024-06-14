A man who has volunteered at the National Memorial Arboretum for more than 20 years has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honour’s list.

Tony Matthews, who is also local branch chair of the Royal British Legion, has been awarded an MBE for voluntary service to veterans.

He was one of a number of Staffordshire residents to be named in the honours.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It is always humbling to hear how Staffordshire residents devote many years – and in some cases decades – of their lives to helping others and making their communities a better place. “Congratulations to every one of them and after working unheralded for so long, I’m pleased to see them recognised in this very public way.” Cllr Alan White