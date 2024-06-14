A new cohort of firefighters have taken part in a ceremony following the completion of their initial training.

The new group of 16 Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service recruits took part in a passing out parade earlier this month.

The ceremony also saw the new firefighters demonstrate their skills in simulated incidents following their 15-week training.

They will now continue their training at stations across the county.

Group manager Martin Weaver, said:

“The event marked an incredible milestone in the career of these new firefighters and is a significant day for the service. “They can hold their heads high and be proud of what they have achieved having undertaken an intensive training programme. “The course has presented a range of challenges to all of the recruits at various times over the last 15 weeks, least of all the requirement to undertake assessments in both theory and practical. “I’m extremely pleased and proud to see the hard work, dedication and professionalism of all 16 trainees in completing their initial course and I look forward to seeing them go on to realising their full potential throughout their operational firefighter apprenticeship.” Martin Weaver