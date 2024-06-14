Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to about an assault in Lichfield city centre.

Officers were called to reports of a fight on Bore Street just after 2.45am on 13th April.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics having suffered facial and head injuries.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Thankfully, their injuries were neither life-threatening or life-changing. “Following the assault we believe the three suspects got into a nearby taxi.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone who recognises any of the men can contact police on 101, quoting incident 102 of 13th April. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111