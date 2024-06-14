Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to about an assault in Lichfield city centre.
Officers were called to reports of a fight on Bore Street just after 2.45am on 13th April.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics having suffered facial and head injuries.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Thankfully, their injuries were neither life-threatening or life-changing.
“Following the assault we believe the three suspects got into a nearby taxi.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone who recognises any of the men can contact police on 101, quoting incident 102 of 13th April. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111