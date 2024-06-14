A service supporting victims of sexual assault and abuse across Staffordshire has been awarded £2.3million contract for the next three years.

Staffordshire Women’s Aid will continue to run Survive with funding from councils and the Staffordshire commissioner.

Launched in 2020, the service has since handled more than 2,800 referrals.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

““I’m delighted to announce that Staffordshire Women’s Aid has retained the contract to deliver the Survive sexual assault and abuse service following a rigorous procurement process. “Over the past three years, the Survive service has provided vital help and support for thousands of victims, their close family members and significant others, and this contract will ensure this support will continue to be there for those who need it most.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Victims of sexual assault and abuse can seek support from Survive whether they report the crime to the Police or not.

Services include a local 24-hour helpline, therapeutic counselling and a specialist support and advocacy service for victims, as well as support for close family members and significant others.

Staffordshire Women’s Aid’s chief executive Charlotte Almond said:

“I am so pleased that we have been able to retain the contract to deliver this vital service, and to provide the best possible support to those who have been affected by sexual assault and abuse in Staffordshire. “Sexual assault or abuse can happen to anyone. Survive provides emotional and practical support, advice and counselling, even if you choose not to report to the Police. We’re here for you whenever you are ready. You are not alone.” Charlotte Almond

Support is available by calling the 24-hour helpline on 0300 330 5959, emailing email [email protected] or visiting www.staffordshirewomensaid.org.