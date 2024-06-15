An event in Lichfield next month will offer people the chance to find out more about local volunteering opportunities.

Support Staffordshire will host the session at Lichfield Cathedral from 2pm to 4pm on 27th July.

There will be more than 40 organisations on hand to discuss roles in areas such as customer service, youth work, IT, befriending and garden maintenance.

Simon Jennings, from Support Staffordshire, said:

“This is a great opportunity to match individuals’ skills, availability and interests with community needs. “Volunteering is a great way to meet new friends, help improve mental heath and improve job seekers’ CVs, as well as giving something important back to the community we live in.” Simon Jennings