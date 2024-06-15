Lichfield Cricket Club will face a tough test at league leaders Fordhouses this weekend as they bid to end a six-game losing run.

The city side have fallen to ninth in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division following their disappointing run of form.

They lost by five wickets in the penultimate over last time out against Beacon, despite setting an impressive target of 222 from their 50 overs.

Captain Adam Braddock and his players will now have to turn their attention to a formidable Fordhouses side who sit 19 points clear at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second team will host Penkridge and their thirds will face Old Wulfrunians Tettenhall.

Play begins this afternoon (15th June) at 12.30pm.