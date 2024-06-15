A local historian and author has joined those backing efforts to restore the Sheriff’s Ride to former glory.

Jono Oates has joined other individuals and businesses to support the 2024 edition of the historic tradition.

The tradition began after Queen Mary gave Lichfield a Royal Charter which enabled the city to appoint its own Sheriff who enforced the law and managed the prison.

The first ride was undertaken in 1553 and has continued every year except for the Covid period.

Organisers the Lichfield Shrievalty Association are hoping to broaden the appeal of the event this year by adding cyclists as well as horses to the event.

Jono said:

“As a historian of this wonderful city, I hope that my sponsorship of a cash prize for both the riders and cyclists will encourage participation of the equestrian and cycle ride. “It is thanks to those that take part in the ride that the ride will live on for the next generation.” Jono Oates

Clerk of the Course and a former Sheriff of Lichfield Nick Sedgwick said:

“I am delighted that Jono is sponsoring the Sheriff’s Ride in this way. “He joins a growing list of individuals and companies as our supporters of this unique event. “We are hoping that the event on 7th September will be supported by the public that will gather outside the Guildhall to see the procession of horses and cyclists as they leave the city starting at 10am following a speech from the Sheriff of Lichfield and our special guest Lesley Smith as Queen Mary.”. Nick Sedgwick

For more details and to register to take part visit sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.