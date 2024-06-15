A community group working to keep the local area tidy have been boosted by funding for new equipment.

The Burntwood Litter Heroes were given £500 by the Better Burntwood Fund.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council, which runs the funding scheme, said:

“The Litter Heroes do a fantastic job helping to keep our town clean and tidy and they are looking for other volunteers to help. “If you are interested in getting involved, please get in touch with them via their Facebook page.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson