Plans for a new home to be built on land in Lichfield have been rejected.

The development would have seen a three-bedroom detached property on Norwich Close.

But Lichfield District Council’s planning department has refused permission for the scheme.

A planning decision notice said:

“The proposed dwelling, by virtue of its size and siting, would result in a loss of outlook resulting in an undue sense of enclosure to neighbouring properties as well as failing to prevent overlooking into and from the site.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.