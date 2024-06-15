An illustrated presentation in Lichfield will explore the Black Country’s reaction to the First World War.

Quintin Watt’s Lecture, Oh What A Bostin’ War – Mobilisation and Recruitment in the Black Country in 1914, will be at Erasmus Darwin House from 7pm on 11th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Were people really excited to have a pop at the Kaiser? Did thousands of eager young men immediately rush to the colours, afraid they might miss all the fun? “What really motivated them to join up and what was the genuine local response to the war in 1914?”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.