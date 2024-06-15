A thrilling new drama production is coming to Lichfield later this year.

The Windrush Secret by Rodreguez King-Dorset will be at the Garrick on 1st and 2nd November.

Set in 2018, it follows the story of a young white far-right racist party leader, a black Caribbean diplomat and a white Oxford-educated Home Office government official who are giving speeches on the same day, at different times, in separate locations about a million people who migrated from the Caribbean to Britain between 1948 and 1973.

A spokesperson said:

“One of them has a dark secret that he struggles to come to terms with during his fiery speech – and it will change his life forever.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.