A ceremony is set to mark the reopening of a memorial to the hundreds of First World War soldiers shot for offences such as cowardice or desertion.

Shot at Dawn has been closed while restoration work is carried out to replace the 309 posts which honour those killed.

The service on 21st June will see the National Memorial Arboretum welcome sculptor Andy Decomyn and Janet Booth, granddaughter of Harry Farr who was executed for cowardice in 1916.

It is now recognised that many of those shot were underage when they volunteered and were suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which was not recognised as a condition until 1980.

They were all officially pardoned by the British Government in 2006.

Maria Howes, from the National Memorial Arboretum said:

“Our visitors regularly tell us how deeply affected they are by the Shot at Dawn Memorial, from the symbolism of its location and layout to the individual stories of the young men who were killed,. “With the support from the public, sponsors and local businesses, we will ensure that the Shot at Dawn memorial honours the legacy of these 309 soldiers for future generations.” Maria Howes

Deliberately located at the most easterly part of the arboretum where the sun rises first, Shot at Dawn, first dedicated in 2001, was repaired after being damaged by winter flooding.

The 309 replacement posts are made from durable, recycled material and will no longer need to be replaced every four to seven years.

Works have also taken place on improving drainage, access and new interpretation boards to improve the visitor experience.

The reopening ceremony will take place at midday on 21st June. For details, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.