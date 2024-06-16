A training course is taking place in Lichfield for people who want to become Community Speed Watch volunteers.

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership will run the four hour session at Lichfield Police Station on Eastern Avenue at 10.30am on 13th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Community Speed Watch is an initiative whereby local residents can assist in making a difference in their community by helping to reduce the speed that motorists travel through their village or town.”

Places are limited. Those interested can email [email protected].