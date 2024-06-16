Emergency services say they are working closely to keep people safe as they prepare to enjoy the Euros.

Fans across Staffordshire are expected to pack out local venues and host parties at home as they cheer England on – starting with their fixture against Serbia this evening (16th June).

But police and fire chiefs are reminding fans to enjoy the action safely.

Barbecues, alcohol consumption, anti-social behaviour and drink-driving are among the areas where emergency services say issues could arise.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott – a former England football international – said:

“We want people to enjoy the summer as much as possible, but we’re also asking that people take all of the necessary steps to limit the chances of accidents happening in Staffordshire. “Open barbecues at home or in public might be appealing, but paired with the distractions of the football and alcohol they can have fatal consequences for those involved and the people in the area. “Equally, the temptation to cool off or go into open water can lead to serious complications, and sadly, loss of life. “By looking out for one another and being aware of the risks, we can make sure we keep our communities as safe as possible during this summer period while we enjoy the European championships.” Michelle Hickmott