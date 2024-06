Lichfield Foodbank has been boosted by a grant from a local group.

The Rotary Club of Lichfield has agreed to provide money for the annual rent on two containers used by the organisation to store bulk purchases of food.

The presentation of the funding was made by president John Glandfield to Dean Hill, volunteer manager of Lichfield Foodbank.

For more details on how to donate to Lichfield Foodbank or how to access support, visit lichfield.foodbank.org.uk.