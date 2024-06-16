A General Election candidate says car thieves are “getting away with it” across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Liberal Democrats have released data showing that more than 5,500 thefts in Staffordshire have gone unsolved since the last time voters went to the polls.

The party are calling for an end to Police and Crime Commissioners with the money saved being reinvested into front line policing.

Paul Ray, who will represent the Lib Dems in the Lichfield constituency on 4th July, said:

“I am a local councillor and I know that car theft – in particular of the more expensive cars – is one of the major crimes in our area. “I know of people who have had intruders enter their home to try and get the keys to vehicles. That is terrifying. “Criminals are getting away with almost every car theft in our area – which is an outrageous failure from the Conservative Government. “We need a return to proper community policing, with visible officers who are preventing and tackling crime – but we all know that our local police are too overstretched.” Paul Ray

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour