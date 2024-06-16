A Lichfield business is backing a new charity art trail by offering free craft support sessions.

Becci Willis will host the workshops at her Yarny Bees base on Upper St John Street where people will be able to make knitted elephants.

She decided to run the sessions to raise awareness of the March of the Elephants initiative being organised by St Giles Hospice.

Starting on 1st July, the public art trail will see decorated sculptures installed across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield – with each one being auctioned off in aid of the Whittington-based charity afterwards.

The Yarny Bees’ Craft Hive sessions – which are suitable for those with basic knitting or crocheting skills – will create hand-crafted crocheted and knitted elephants, which will be sold to help raise funds for St Giles Hospice.

Becci said:

“When I heard about the March of the Elephants campaign, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. “Hospices like St Giles support so many people locally, and this is a fun, creative way to support them and bring people together for a mutual cause. “Engaging in crafting activities like knitting and crocheting can be beneficial for mental health and mindfulness, helping with relaxation and stress reduction, while providing a sense of accomplishment through the repetitive, meditative motions and the creation of tangible, beautiful items.” Becci Willis

Yarny Bees will host knitting and crochet craft sessions from 7pm to 9pm on Monday (17th June), 1st July and 8th July.

Patterns for the elephants can be downloaded from March of the Elephants website at www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk/merchandise.

Crafters should bring their own needles and hooks, but wool will be available to purchase from Yarny Bees if required.

The elephants created during these sessions will be displayed the workshop, at 69 Upper St John Street, before being donated to the hospice where they will be sold at charity shops and events.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Becci and her Yarny Bees community for their enthusiastic support. “Campaigns like March of the Elephants not only help us raise vital funds, but also spread awareness about the important work we do. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together in such a creative and meaningful way.” Georgia Haynes

To book a place on one of the sessions and to find out more information, email [email protected].