People are being warned not to fall victim to ticket scams ahead of the summer concert and festival season.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards said research last year found that as many as one in three tickets sold last year may have been counterfeit.

With major stadium concerts and summer festivals on the horizon, officers are now warning people to only by from official vendors and accredited resellers and avoid social media sales.

Catherine Mann, assistant director for culture, rural and safer communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Ticket fraud is a growing concern for our Trading Standards team. “If you do end up with an invalid ticket please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer service who can advise you.” Catherine Mann

To report fraudulent ticket sales, or if you need advice on the issue, visit the Citizens Advice Consumer Service website.