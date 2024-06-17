Alrewas suffered a disappointing 30-run defeat at Alvaston and Boulton.

The Herons sent the visitors in to bat first – and it looked to have paid off as two early wickets saw the hosts slip to 31-2.

But 79 from Garry Park and 51 from Thomas Knight got Alvaston and Boulton back on track as they eventually finished their shortened 23 overs on 169-5.

The weather meant Alrewas had a revised target of 142-7. They made a strong start, reaching 3-130 thanks to Will Smedley (49) and Josh Jones (44).

Quick wickets saw Sam van Daesdonk and Matthew Frend go without troubling the scorecard as the visitors could only reach 142-7 in their 23 overs.