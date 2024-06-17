A Festival of Flowers is coming to Burntwood.

Chasetown Methodist Church, on Lawnswood Avenue, will host the free event on 22nd and 23rd June.

It will feature arrangements created by local groups including Spark, Insight Group, Sugarcraft, Burntwood Be a Friend, St Anne’s Church, Hammerwich Gardening Guild, U3A, Burntwood Thursday Church, Burntwood Gardening Guild and Burntwood Town Council.

Organiser Lynda Gethin said:

“We just wanted to offer the whole community a chance to enjoy flowers by sharing the smiles they can bring.”

The festival will also feature music from organist Margaret Miles and local pianist Sylvia Tointon.

It will run from 10am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 5pm on 22nd June and 2.30pm and 5pm on 23rd June.

For more details visit www.facebook.com/ChasetownMethodists or www.chasetownmethodistchurch.org.uk.