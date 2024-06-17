People are being invited to mark World Refugee Day in Lichfield.

Lichfield District City of Sanctuary will be highlighting the occasion on 20th June with an event at The Hub at St Mary’s.

People will be able to meet members of the group and local refugees to understand the work being carried out to support them.

A spokesperson said:

“In the last six years we have welcomed some 200 refugees to Lichfield District on government-led resettlement schemes. “All of those here have come from war zones at the risk of their lives. Many have lost their families. For some, those wars are in regions of the world affected by British involvement. “Lichfield is a welcoming place and – despite the way much of the media portrays immigration – our guests have largely met only warmth and generosity. “You only have to ask ‘what if this were us?’ to realise how important it is to give people a home when they have lost everything they have. “So join us on Thursday at The Hub, ask us about the wonderful work our members do and the wonderful ways in which refugees join in, contribute to and enrich our lives here in safe, historic Lichfield.” Lichfield District City of Sanctuary spokesperson

The event takes place at 10am. For more details email [email protected]