Youngsters from across the area will be hoping to ace it when they take part in a tennis event.

The Lichfield Primary Schools’ Tennis Festival will take place on Wednesday (19th June).

Organised by MicroSports, the event features a variety of games and activities for more than 220 pupils of all skill levels.

Michael Hampson, director of MicroSports, said:

“We have absolutely loved putting together this festival for local pupils, promoting and enhancing community wellbeing and tennis as a sport. “We have run a similar event in Tamworth for several years now, and it always proves to be enjoyed by children.” Michael Hampson

Following the festival, children are encouraged to continue their tennis journey at the tennis courts in Beacon Park and the Lichfield Friary Tennis Club where MicroSports offers weekly coaching sessions.

The company is also due to fully reopen the refurbished tennis courts at Burntwood Leisure Centre later this month as part of a partnership with Lichfield District Council.