A night of big songs and even bigger glamour is being promised with Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood brings his new show to the Lichfield Garrick.

Tickets have gone on sale for Fab-U-Lous at the city theatre on 18th April 2025.

A spokesperson said:

“Craig Revel Horwood is a national treasure – the longest-serving judge on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing is the master of the glitter ball. “After starting as a dancer, he worked on the nation’s biggest musicals and became a choreographer, director and best-selling author. “Craig’s also a remarkable singer, and to celebrate the release of his debut solo album, Revelations, he’ll reveal his own hidden talent during a night of big songs, tall tales and glamour.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are priced between £33 and £88. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.