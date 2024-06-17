Whittington suffered a disappointing defeat as they went down by eight wickets at West Bromwich Dartmouth.

The visitors were put in to bat first, but saw their innings struggle to get going as Abdulwali Safi top scored with 29.

KK Hariharan was the star with the ball for the hosts as he finished with figures of 4-20.

Whittington’s hopes of putting West Bromwich Dartmouth under pressure were dashed as the home side produced an assured performance with the bat as they passed the total in just 25.5 overs for the loss of two wickets.