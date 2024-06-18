Chasetown have added another new signing as they prepare for next season.

Midfielder Joe Thompson has joined from Runcorn Linnets.

He has previously appeared for the likes of Altrincham, Shifnal, Telford and Hednesford Town.

Manager Mark Swann told the club’s website:

“Joe is a player we have admired for some time – we are delighted that he has chosen to sign for the season ahead.” Mark Swann

Meanwhile, The Scholars have also added another friendly to their pre-season schedule.

They will travel to Banbury United on 20th July.