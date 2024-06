A couple are getting ready to clock up even more miles when they take part in another marathon.

Bill and Pauline Howes will compete in their latest running challenge, the Snickerthon Marathon at Chasewater Country Park, on Sunday (23rd June).

They are raising funds for improvement works at St Giles Church in Whittington.

People can sponsor them by contacting Jane Booker [email protected] or David Clarke [email protected].