A General Election candidate says local businesses have been “let down” by the Government in the past 14 years.

Labour’s Dave Robertson was speaking as campaigning continues ahead of the vote on 4th July.

He said the party had a “credible plan” to revitalise economic growth in areas such as Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding villages.

“Growth is Labour’s first mission for government. It means being pro-business and pro-worker – they’re not mutually exclusive. “Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages are all employment areas, from the warehouses in Fradley to the commercial hubs in Lichfield and Burntwood and the small businesses and farms across the villages of our area – and they’ve all been let down by 14 years of Conservative mismanagement.” Dave Robertson

The Labour candidate – who sits on both Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council said the unprecedented fall in living standards showed that a more stable option for the economy was now needed.

He added:

“Growth doesn’t come through the rollercoaster ride we’ve lived through and are still living through – it comes from stability and certainty. “Lichfield’s business owners tell me it’s a pre-condition before they can think about investing for the future, and it comes from a new deal for working people so that work pays, including putting an end to exploitative zero hours contracts and introducing basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay and protection from unfair dismissal. “GB Energy will help that growth, creating UK-based jobs while tackling high energy prices. “We’ll set a target for half of all food purchased across the public sector to be locally-produced or certified to higher environmental standards – and we’ll overhaul the unfair business rates system to turbocharge small businesses. “All these measures, and more, will help kickstart Lichfield’s economy to build a more prosperous future.” Dave Robertson

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour