A Lichfield charity is celebrating 600 years of supporting local women in need.

Dr Milley’s Almshouse was originally founded by the Bishop of Lichfield, Bishop Heyworth, in 1424.

The current home on Beacon Street was built in 1504, when it received an endowment from the then Canon of the cathedral, Dr Milley.

It originally provided accommodation for 15 single women and has since seen additional flats created in a more recent extension.

It is currently home to ten residents who stay for varying lengths of time, with the charity aiming to provide a “safe, secure home for women with limited housing options”.

The anniversary will be celebrated tomorrow (19th June) at a Roses Ceremony which takes place annually when the Bishop of Lichfield is presented with ten red roses by the residents in lieu of rent.

There will also be a thanksgiving service at Lichfield Cathedral on 27th June.

The charity is overseen by trustees under a scheme approved by the Charity Commission.

The current chair, Elaine Price, said:

“This is always a special occasion for everyone involved, marking our strong links with the cathedral. “It is even more special this year as it marks the 600th anniversary of the Almshouse.” Elaine Price