Lichfield Cricket Club lost by three wickets to top of the table Fordhouses as their winless run continues.

The hosts managed to reach the city side’s total after just 23.4 overs, despite Umer Khalid’s five-wicket haul.

Lichfield lost the toss and were put into bat by the league leaders – and soon found themselves three wickets down with just 15 runs on the board.

Captain Adam Braddock and Jack Warren were the only players to post scores of 20 or above, as the visitors were bowled out for 119.

Umer Khalid gave Lichfield hope, taking an impressive five wickets for 31 runs.

Yet, it wasn’t enough to prevent Fordhouses from claiming the win and extending their lead at the top of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division table.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second and third team fixtures were both cancelled.