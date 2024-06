The gates to a number of private gardens in Kings Bromley will be thrown open to the public at an event this weekend.

Kings Bromley Open Gardens will feature nine locations and raise money All Saints Church as well as local food banks.

It will take place from midday to 5pm on 22nd and 23rd June.

Entry is £5 and parking is at the showfield on Crawley Lane. Tickets can be picked up from the village hall.