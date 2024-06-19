A Staffordshire brewery has confirmed it will reopen a Lichfield city centre pub this summer.

The Pig, on Tamworth Street, will get a new name – The Beacon – when Titanic Brewery throws open the doors in August.

The new title has been chosen to recognised the nearby park which also houses a statue of John Smith – captain of the RMS Titanic.

The pub will be the 17th location for the brewery, which also operates the Bod cafe bar in Streethay.

Jonathan Wright, head of retail at Titanic Brewery, said:

“This pub has had various names over the years, and with this new chapter starting in the building’s history, it felt right to give the pub a new name. “We asked local residents for their thoughts, and overwhelmingly they wanted something that recognised Titanic’s stewardship of the building, but also had a local link. “The Beacon was the perfect fit, and we’re really excited to see this new name appear on the building in the coming weeks.” Jonathan Wright

The opening will create 12 new jobs – and the company said local suppliers will also be used wherever possible.

On the bar will be some of Titanic’s beers including Steerage pale ale and Plum Porter. They will be joined by a range of ever-changing ales from guest breweries.

There will also be regular live music performances.

Dave Bott, Titanic Brewery’s director, said:

“In our opinion, pubs play an essential role in keeping communities together and helping them to thrive. “We are privileged to have the opportunity to reopen the doors of this pub and welcome back local residents and visiting drinkers alike. “A Titanic pub is a place where people can come together to enjoy great times with great beer, and we are certain that The Beacon will be no different.” Dave Bott

Applications are now open for a variety of roles. Those interested in applying can send CVs to [email protected].