Students at a Burntwood performing arts school have helped raise hundreds of pounds for a lifesaving charity.

The MOMO Academy of Drama have been raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity through their annual showcase performances.

More than £650 has been handed over by the group, which features youngsters aged between five and 18.

A spokesperson said:

“The showcase involved all our Burntwood students performing a variety of acting pieces and some musical theatre songs. “We always have an amazing time and it makes it more special when the students get to hear all about where their money will go and who will benefit after the event. “We recently had the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity visit and tell us all about the great work they do. “We have a variety of students, from those that come to us to build confidence and have fun, to those that go on to prestigious drama schools.” MOMO Academy of Drama spokesperson