Election candidates are going head to head at a hustings event at Lichfield Cathedral.

Those hoping to be Lichfield’s next MP will take part in the event at 7pm on 28th June.

Organised in partnership with Churches Together, the event will see candidates present their campaigns as well as answer questions from the audience.

It will be chaired by the Dean of Lichfield Jan McFarlane.

Canon Gregory Platten, Canon Chancellor at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“As a cathedral at the heart of our community we are pleased to offer this historic venue, having been a place of meeting for generations that has seen many debates and disagreements over the centuries. “We hope that the hustings on 28th June gives opportunity for everyone’s voices to be heard in a fair and proper manner. “We trust that when 4th July comes and we prepare to cast our votes, that the hustings has helped to inform voters’ decision-making.” Canon Gregory Platten

Admission will be on a first come, first served basis, with doors opening no earlier than 6.30pm.

For more details, visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org.

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour