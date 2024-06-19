An engineering firm has been appointed to support the next phase of a development project in Fradley.

Evans Property Group has brought in JPG Group after planning permission was granted for two warehouse units.

The 280,000 sq ft development will be the latest phase of the Fradley Park scheme which has already attracted companies such a DHL, Screwfix, Tesco and Yodel.

JPG Group will provide civil and structural engineering support, including the diversion of a surface water sewer and the creation of a water storage area as part of a flood risk strategy.

Chris Harding, managing director at JPG Group, said:

“We are delighted to be appointed on this next significant phase of development at Fradley Park. “JPG has advised on development plans spanning more than 20 years at Fradley Park and so we are very familiar with the site and its geospatial data. Indeed, we are retained across much of Evans portfolio as a trusted, long term advisory partner.” Chris Harding

Marc Banks, Director at Evans Property Group said:

“This is another major milestone on our ongoing journey at Fradley Park – it demonstrates our commitment and confidence in the site and the marketplace. “We are delighted to once again be working closely with JPG as our engineering partner on the project” Chris Harding