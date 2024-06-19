Members of a local group have heard from an author at their latest meeting.

Sally Jenkins visited the Chase Terrace Ladies Group where she spoke about her book, Little Museum of Hope.

Based on the Museum of Broken Dreams in Zagreb, the book tells the story of a woman who leaves a relationship and decides to follow her dream of opening a teashop.

A spokesperson said:

“Sally told us how she started writing articles and short stories for magazines as well as contributions to letters pages.” Chase Terrace Ladies Group

Chase Terrace Ladies Group meet at 7.30pm every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Burntwood Memorial Institute.