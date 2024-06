Police are trying to trace a thief who stole a car from a Lichfield city centre car park.

The grey Ford Fiesta Titanium was taken at around 3.45pm yesterday (18th June) from Bird Street car park.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The offenders are believed to have been in a black Renault Clio or Megane and were seen by witnesses to have been wearing a mask.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 424 of 18th June.