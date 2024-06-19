Individuals and businesses will welcome a fall in inflation, a Lichfield General Election candidate has said.

New figures have revealed the rate has dropped to 2%.

Sir Michael Fabricant, who will stand for the Conservatives on 4th July, said:

“This is the second lowest inflation rate in Europe. “Following the war in Ukraine when oil prices soared, western countries have all suffered. “But decisive action by the Chancellor in the UK has meant that inflation rates have fallen far faster here. “And combined with the provision of nearly £500billion in furlough payments during the Covid lockdowns, this has meant that far fewer businesses collapsed in the UK than in France of Germany. “As a consequence, Britain now has one of the lowest unemployment rates in all of Europe.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour