People interested in becoming squash coaches are being invited to attend an event in Lichfield.

England Squash is running the session at King Edward VI School at 10am on 6th July.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Squash Club said:

“We are really fortunate to have been selected to host one of these sessions which will be run by Tania Bailey and Paul Carter, two of the most highly renowned coaches in the country and who were both top professional players. “The workshop is suitable for coaches of any level, but also is a good opportunity for anyone who might be interested in coaching to gain an initial insight.” Lichfield Squash Club spokesperson

